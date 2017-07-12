Canadian teen missing for more than a year may be in Portland area

Mekayla Bali (Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Officials are seeking the public's help to find Mekayla Bali, who went missing more than a year ago from her home in Canada. Bali may be in the Portland area, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The 18-year-old was first reported missing on April 12, 2016. Bali could also still be in her hometown of Yorktown Saskatchewan, Canada, or in the Seattle area, according to NCMEC.

The family of the missing girl recorded a video with an emotional plea for their daughter to return home.

If you have information about Mekayla Bali, please call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, the Bellingham Police Department at 360-778-8800 or the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at 306-786-2400.

