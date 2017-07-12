KGW
Canadian teen missing for more than a year may be in Portland area

The parents of Mekayla Bali issues an emotional plea for their 18-year-old daughter to return home. She went missing more than a year ago, on April 12, 2016, from her home in Yorkton Saskatchewan, Canada, and may be in the Portland, Oregon area.

KGW 10:18 AM. PDT July 12, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Officials are seeking the public's help to find Mekayla Bali, who went missing more than a year ago from her home in Canada. Bali may be in the Portland area, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The 18-year-old was first reported missing on April 12, 2016. Bali could also still be in her hometown of Yorktown Saskatchewan, Canada, or in the Seattle area, according to NCMEC.

The family of the missing girl recorded a video with an emotional plea for their daughter to return home.

VIDEO: Missing 18-year-old may be in Portland area

If you have information about Mekayla Bali, please call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, the Bellingham Police Department at 360-778-8800 or the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at 306-786-2400.

