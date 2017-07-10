Fire danger2 (Photo: KGW)

BEAVERTON, Ore. – A burn ban starts today in Washington County and parts of the Portland metro area.

The ban for now encompasses the areas served by Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.

That includes Aloha, Beaverton, Durham, King City, Newberg, North Plains, Rivergrove, Sherwood, Tigard, Tualatin, West Linn, Wilsonville and unincorporated portions of Washington, Clackamas, Multnomah and Yamhill counties.

The burn ban prohibits all backyard or open burning of items like yard debris, agricultural burning and land clearing or slash burning.

If you are found in violation you will may be held liable for the cost of extinguishment and for any property damage resulting from an illegal fire.

The burn ban does not prohibit small backyard recreational fire pits smaller than three feet in diameter and two feet high with clean, dry firewood, natural gas, briquettes or propane.

It also does not prohibit outdoor fireplaces and portable fireplaces (chimineas, etc.) with clean, dry firewood, natural gas, briquettes or propane. Permitted fireworks displays with designated fall-out zones & safety plans, are also allowed.

Outdoor cooking using a gas grill or solid fuel barbecue is also exempt from this closure, as are small recreational or warming fires.

Washington county fire agencies may further restrict these at a later date if fire danger conditions become extreme.

The burn ban will remain in effect until weather and fuel conditions present less fire risk.

Visit http://www.tvfr.com/their website for more tips, including how to protect a home located in a wildland urban interface from potential wildfire.

© 2017 KGW-TV