Brooks markets burglarized, crime captured on camera

BROOKS, Ore. – The owner of Center Market in the small community of Brooks, Oregon, has a message for the people who slammed a truck into his store, and stole money from an ATM.

“Why ruin somebody else’s life? Don't be selfish.”

Vick Singh’s cameras caught it all, Sunday morning, just after 2:30am. Two men back a truck up to the side of Center Market, and slam it through the wall. Then, they back it up and ram the side again. They use a chain to drag out the ATM, and eventually steal a box of money.

“I think it’s really sad for the community. It’s not safe,” said Singh. “It just makes me sick in the stomach.”

That same morning, a different car drives by, and a man gets out. Instead of calling for help, the man goes inside the store with the gaping hole in the wall, and steals cigarettes.

His mask slips off his face as he does so. Then he goes outside, gets back in that car, with someone else behind the wheel.

“We need more nicer people in the community, more people to watch out for us. Like the guy driving by. He didn't care, you know? He wasn't concerned. At all. For the people, or the business," said Singh.

Today, Singh has a message for the community. “Keep an eye out,” he said.

Anyone with information about these two incidents are asked to call Marion County Sheriff's office, Deputy Garrett Olson at 503-983-5033

Just two minutes away, another convenience store was burglarized, at least twice in the last couple of weeks. The Stop N Save Market and Deli owner says this is the first time in 7 years something like this has happened. He said in one case, someone backed up a U-Haul, to break through the door and stole an ATM.

