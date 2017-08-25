Ashley Amirhosseini

BROOKINGS, Ore. -- People who live in Brookings are evacuating their homes due to the growing Chetco Bar fire. The town has been described as a war zone.

"The only reason that my home is still standing is because my dad dumped 500+ gallons of water on it. With his own little fire truck...two hours before it all went up in flames," says Katrina Thompson-Upton.

Photos: Damage from Brookings fire

Ashley Amirhosseini also sent in photos of the destruction.

