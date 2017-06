Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

WOODLAND, Wash. -- A body was discovered Saturday on the east bank of the Columbia River near Woodland.

The body was recovered at 2025 Dike Road, reported the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office.

Police said the body appeared to be decomposed.

An investigation is underway, but at this point, police do not seem to suspect foul play was involved.

This story will be updated.

© 2017 KGW-TV