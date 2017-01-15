Body found in ruins of burned Vancouver food mart, homicide possible

A body was found in the wreckage of the former Oasis Food Mart in Vancouver. Police are investigating a possible homicide.

VANCOUVER, Wash. - A three-alarm fire that consumed the Oasis Food Mart at 13412 NE Fourth Plain Blvd. is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The Vancouver Fire Department responded at about 5:40 a.m. Sunday to the report of the blaze.

The entire building was lost, according to a report from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

After the fire, investigators found the body of a deceased subject within the rubble.

Investigators with the Clark County Fire Marshall's Office and the Clark County Major Crimes Unit had also responded to the location. Clark County Major Crimes detectives have taken over the case.

The victim has not been identified.

A Texaco gas station had operated from the market, which anchored a small strip mall. A barber shop, a pet supply store and a pet grooming business wwere also damaged in the fire.

