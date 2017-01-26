Former Blazer Brian Grant talks to students about managing money

PORTLAND, Ore – More than 2,000 Portland middle school students gathered at the Moda Center Thursday, to learn about smart money management, through MassMutual Foundation’s FutureSmart Challenge and the Portland Trail Blazers .

Students participated in an educational seminar hosted by actor Hill Harper, and with Portland Trail Blazers fan-favorite Brian Grant.

The former basketball star talked to the students about his life, and when he first opened a savings account. He wants students to start saving at a young age, and hopes they learn good habits early.

Grant also wants to stress that life is about more than money. It’s about lifelong relationships, he said.

“It’s people not things. It’s just stuff man. That’s what’s important to me because when I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, I had to really see who was in my corner. And for what reasons. And all the stuff I had? It didn’t keep me from getting Parkinson’s. it didn’t keep me from getting cancer. So, it's people. Not things,” said Grant.

Portland is the second stop on the 2017 multi-city tour of MassMutual Foundation’s FutureSmart Challenge, a future leadership program that offers middle school students the opportunity to learn about smart educational and financial choices in an exciting interactive seminar followed by Junior Achievement curriculum in their classrooms during the school year.

The goal of the program is to empower and challenge young future leaders to take positive steps towards a successful career and financial security for themselves, their families and their communities.

