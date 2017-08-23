KGW
Bill in Florida would stop people from buying soft drinks with food stamps

WTSP 2:03 PM. PDT August 23, 2017

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A bill will be considered that would prohibit people from buying soft drinks with food stamps.

The bill was filed by Rep. Ralph Massullo (R-Lecanto).  It says that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, can’t be used for soft drinks.  It would require Florida’s Department of Children and Families to request a waiver of federal requirements.

If it passes, it would take effect on July 1, 2018. 

Oregon allows the purchase of some junk foods and luxury items, including soft drinks.

Click here to see what you can buy with Oregon food stamps

