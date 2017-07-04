Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after Cully accident

Police lights.

PORTLAND, Ore. - A bicyclist was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a motor vehicle in the Cully neighborhood Tuesday night.

Officers responded at 10:41 p.m. to the intersection of Northeast Cully Boulevard and Killingsworth Street on the report of a traffic crash involving a bicycle rider and a driver, Portland Police reported.

Officers and medical personnel quickly began treating the bicycle rider, who has since been transported to a Portland hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Due to the severity of the bicycle rider's injuries, the Traffic Division's Major Crash Team began conducting an investigation. The intersection of NE Cully and NE Killingsworth is expected to be closed for several hours.

KGW will update this story with more information Wednesday morning.

