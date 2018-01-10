Betty White's secret to longevity? Vodka and hot dogs

Actress Betty White accepts Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award onstage during The 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on April 26, 2015 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NATAS) (Photo: Jesse Grant, 2015 Getty Images)

The spry and spunky Betty White is nearly 96 years young. To celebrate, she's sharing some of her secrets.

“Enjoy life,” she told Parade Magazine. “Accentuate the positive, not the negative. It sounds so trite, but a lot of people will pick out something to complain about, rather than say, ‘Hey, that was great!’ It’s not hard to find great stuff if you look.”

She also loves vodka and hot dogs, “probably in that order.”

The “Golden Girls” star has been a Hollywood staple for more than 70 years. Her most recent TV appearances include a recurring role on the Freeform sitcom Young & Hungry.

“I don’t have time to miss much because I’m still working,” she added.

