TRENDING VIDEOS
-
37,000 people headed to Central Oregon today
-
Matt Zaffino on Eclipse viewing for Portland area
-
Fast facts about the 2017 eclipse
-
Aerial view of Prineville area traffic backup
-
Safe solar eclipse glasses selling out
-
Thousands march to protest hate in Portland
-
Eclipse traffic backed up 30 miles
-
Verify: Picking out safe eclipse glasses
-
Driving to Oregon to see the eclipse? Read this first
-
Gas stations run out of gas in Central Oregon ahead of eclipse
More Stories
-
Oregon wildfire forces evacuations in prime eclipse zoneAug 19, 2017, 12:28 p.m.
-
KGW reporter notebook: Total solar eclipseAug 18, 2017, 1:33 p.m.
-
6 police officers shot, 2 dead, in Florida and PennsylvaniaAug 19, 2017, 12:23 p.m.