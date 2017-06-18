Bend man dies in Highway 78 crash in Malheur County

ambulance generic19 (Photo: KGW)

A 20-year-old man from Bend died in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 78 in Malheur County on Saturday night.

Braden Fillmore was driving a truck eastbound on the highway at about 9 p.m. when he drove onto the right shoulder of the road, overcorrected, crossed the road and rolled off the westbound shoulder.

Fillmore died at the scene. There was nobody else in the truck.

