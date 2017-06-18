KGW
Close

Bend man dies in Highway 78 crash in Malheur County

KGW 12:00 PM. PDT June 18, 2017

A 20-year-old man from Bend died in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 78 in Malheur County on Saturday night.

Braden Fillmore was driving a truck eastbound on the highway at about 9 p.m. when he drove onto the right shoulder of the road, overcorrected, crossed the road and rolled off the westbound shoulder.

Fillmore died at the scene. There was nobody else in the truck.

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Get the KGW News app for weather, traffic and news on demand!

KGW

KGW Investigators: Special Reports

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories