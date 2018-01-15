PORTLAND, Ore. – Five videos posted on social media take you behind the scenes of the Portland International Airport.

The videos are posted on the airport’s Facebook page and @flypdx Twitter account. Each of them have thousands of views, one of them, has more than 11,000 views on Facebook.

Airport Operations Supervisor Brian Burk is the man behind the videos. His job is to monitor all the working parts of the airport, and he also likes to work with a camera. The videos highlight all the people who work behind the scenes, and make the airport function every day.

“The metaphor we went with was a ‘symphony’” Burk said. “The workers of the airport are all musicians in this orchestra, and they work during the night to get the airport warmed up, so to speak, so that come first thing in the morning, that symphony can play beautifully.”

Burk says it took him a couple months to create the videos, he started in the fall, getting footage when he could. Then he put the videos together, at home, in his spare time.

“There’s a lot of hometown pride about PDX,” Burk said. “No matter who you are in Portland, you are going to use the airport at some point or another. For people to see a glimpse behind the scenes of something that they know, and care about, I think that resonates more.”

Burk says he would like to do more videos in the future, because there are a lot more stories to tell.



