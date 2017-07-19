Beaverton rifle scope maker represents Oregon at White House

BEAVERTON, Ore. – Beaverton rifle scope maker Leupold & Stevens, Inc. is a fifth-generation company that was featured at the White House, Monday, as part of President Trump’s “Made in America” Week.

The company makes precision optical instruments for hunters and shooters, as well as law enforcement, and members of the military.

Executives Rob Nees and Shane Meisel visited on Monday. They received the call on Friday that the company had been chosen for the 'Made in America' event, which featured 50 different products made in the USA, one company for each state.

Shane Meisel, director of international sales and marketing, says it was a last-minute trip, but they were honored to represent Oregon at the White House on Monday, and honored to showcase manufacturing in America.

“We are extremely competitive, and I think Americans in general are extremely competitive, which was really nice about this ‘Made in America’ showcase. It’s not just about a location, it’s about a mindset about being tenacious, about being innovative, and completion breeds that innovation,” said Meisel. “Yeah, we could take things overseas to reduce costs, or we can just get better. And that’s what we’ve been able to do.”

The company employs more than 700 people. It was founded in Portland 1907, and moved to Beaverton in the late 60s, Meisel said. ‘We have a lot of pride here for what we do for manufacturing, for manufacturing in this county, and for what we are able to provide.”

