Beaverton police bust alleged ring of bank-account thieves

A Beaverton Police K9 trooper sniffed out the cash that helped lead to the arrest of a ring of thieves.

BEAVERTON, Ore. – Police have arrested seven people from Los Angeles who were allegedly executing an elaborate plan to steal money from the bank accounts of local residents.

Beaverton Police detectives discovered the ring Friday while investigating the source of a counterfeit 10-dollar bill passed at a gas station.

Among other alleged crimes, the gang stole victims’ bank account information and used it to make fake identification.

Subjects could go to the bank and withdraw as much money as possible from the account, police said.

They charged the seven suspects with a variety of felony theft and identity theft charges, mainly committed at various banks in the area.

The Beaverton officer assigned to the call about the counterfeit bill located a vehicle at Motel 6, 12255 S.W. Canyon Road, that he believed was connected.



A traffic stop on the vehicle and a subsequent search revealed victim account profile and $27,000 in cash, along with counterfeit credit cards, counterfeit identifications and stolen property.

Beaverton K9 Khaz is credited with locating the money, which had been hidden inside a compartment in the passenger area of the vehicle.



The suspects were all lodged at Washington County Jail. They are:

Jenny Crocco, 44

Princess Anthony, 28

Natalya Imuere, 25

Eric Knight, 25

Kashmerae Oliver, 29

Anthony Pizella, 49

Antonio Garza, 53.

