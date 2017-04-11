Baby giraffe born at Houston Zoo

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
KGW.com Live Feed
-
Video shows passenger dragged off flight
-
Portland Fire & Rescue says damage to downtown Portland building appears to be non-structural
-
Layers of purple sea creatures line coast
-
Why Isn't The Pink Moon Pink?
-
Crane lifts tree in LO
-
Eugene bans dogs in downtown core
-
Woman says pit bull attacked her mom, dog
-
Tigard man dies at hospital after hit by tree limb
-
Family says dog was returned to wrong owner
More Stories
-
Damaged downtown Portland building structurally…Apr 11, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
-
Photos: Bulge, cracks prompt evacuation of downtown…Apr 11, 2017, 12:54 p.m.
-
Velella velella creatures are back on Oregon beachesApr 11, 2017, 11:13 a.m.