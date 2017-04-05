Asthma inhalers recalled due to defect

The headquarters of the British pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline is pictured in west London on July 29, 2013. AFP PHOTO / BEN STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: BEN STANSALL, 2013 AFP)

ZEBULON, N.C. -- The manufacturer of a popular brand of inhalers is recalling almost 600,000 of its products due to a defect.

The Food and Drug Administration reports that GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) is recalling 593,088 Ventolin HFA (albuteral sulfate) inhalers due to what the company calls a "defective delivery system."

The defect leads to an "elevated number of units with out of specification results in leak rate" the company says. Impacted inhalers are supposed to distribute 90 micrograms per use and contain 200 metered inhalations.

The recall impacts lot number 6ZP9848 with an expiration date of March 18 and lots 6ZP0003 and 6ZP9944 with an expiration date of April 18.

© 2017 WXIA-TV