Arrested camper returns to illegal RV

RV parked along Northeast 55th Avenue and Alberta Street (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. - A mom was shocked to learn the man living in an RV outside her home had been let out of jail Saturday night and was back on her doorstep.

The RV is illegally parked off Northeast Alberta Street. The city has promised to tow it, but not until Monday.

Both of the two men living in it have had warrants out for their arrest.

One, Jordan Bilyeu, was arrested Thursday. But Saturday night he was back at what he says is his own version of a "tiny house."

Leah Clause, who complained about the RV to authorities, says the Clackamas County Jail told her he was released because of overcrowding in the jail. Bilyeu says he was simply given a new court date and was then free to go.

Regardless of the reason. Jordan Bilyeu is back in Northeast Portland and working on his tiny house with his partner Michael Patterson.

Bilyeu said he doesn't have to live here. But he wanted to push boundaries and create tolerance.

"I started doing this because I could," he said.

The RV is parked right next to Clause's property. She filed a complaint two weeks ago. On Friday the city posted a notice on it giving the men 72 hours to move it.

She wondered why it's been so difficult to get the RV out her neighborhood and says she's not alone.

"There's several people in the neighborhood who want to know why it isn't gone, why it can't be towed immediately," she said.

Now she's shocked to find out Bilyeu is out of jail after being arrested on a warrent stemming from a meth possession charge.

Bilyeu seems to wonder why there's so much concern about what he's doing. He's not a threat to anyone, he said. "Physically, absolutely not."

The deadline to move the RV is Monday. Bilyeu said he has new places he can take it - he just has to pick one. And he said he knows someone who can tow it.

© 2017 KGW-TV