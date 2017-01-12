KGW
Close

Apartment fire breaks out in Gresham

KGW 9:17 AM. PST January 12, 2017

GRESHAM, Ore. -- Crews were dispatched shortly after 8 a.m. to an apartment fire at Southeast 219th Avenue and Alder Street.

We will update this story.

(© 2017 KGW)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories