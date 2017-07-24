PORTLAND, Ore. -- Southbound lanes of I-205 at Foster Road reopened just before 6 a.m. Friday after a driver hit and killed a person on the freeway about 3 a.m.

East Precinct officers responded to a report that a delivery truck driver struck a pedestrian on the freeway.

Officers and medical personnel arrived and determined the person was dead. The delivery truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.



I-205 southbound traffic was diverted off the freeway at Foster Road to re-enter the freeway at Johnson Creek Boulevard via Southeast 92nd Avenue.







