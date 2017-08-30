A guide to Portland restaurants hosting Harvey fundraisers

Here's a guide to Portland-area restaurant fundraisers that are planned to benefit survivors of Storm Harvey. To recommend more for this list, please email newsdesk@kgw.com.



Stella Taco

WHEN: Now through Sunday, Sept. 3

WHERE: Both locations: 2940 NE Alberta St; 3060 SE Division St

DETAILS: Both Tex-Mex taco locations are donating 100 percent of profit from daily taco and drink specials to the American Red Cross and the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund.

TEXAS CONNECTION: Owners Ian and Becky Atkins moved here from Texas. He’s from Corpus Christi, she’s from Dallas. Their chef is from El Paso.



White Owl Social Club

WHEN: Now through Sunday, Sept. 3

WHERE: 1305 SE 8th Ave.

DETAILS: The club will be accepting donations on behalf of the Hurricane Harvey Relief fund. They’ll match donations up to $5,000 and provide free drink tickets for all donations of $10 or more.





Le Pigeon and Little Bird Bistro

WHEN: Thursday, August 31

WHERE: Little Bird Bistro: 215 SW 6th Ave. Portland; Le Pigeon: 738 E Burnside St. Portland

DETAILS: 5% of all sales - every appetizer, entree and beverage - will be donated to United Way of Greater Houston to help with Houston Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.



Pastrami Zombie

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 1, starting at 12 noon, until they run out

WHERE: 4237 N. Mississippi Ave.

DETAILS: They’re whipping up 500 of their BBQ Texas burgers, with rotating sides by Lardo's Rick Gencarelli, buns from Grand Central Bakery and beef donated by FSA (Food Servers of America). 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the Houston Food Bank.

TEXAS CONNECTION: Owner Melissa McMillan was born in Texas.



Bollywood Theater

WHEN: Saturday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4

WHERE: Both locations: 2039 NE Alberta St., Portland; 3010 SE Division St., Portland

DETAILS: 10% of all sales at both Bollywood Theater locations during the fundraiser will be donated to Houston Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.



“Help Houston! Eat Out on 9/8”

WHEN: Friday, Sept. 8

WHERE: TBD

DETAILS: Adam Sappington and The Country Cat Dinnerhouse & Bar are planning a fundraising night on Friday where restaurants throughout Portland will donate a percent of proceeds from lunch, dinner or the whole day to Red Cross. Email carrie@littlegreenpickle.com if you'd like to participate.



Sweet Jam Grand Opening

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 14

5237 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

DETAILS: 100 percent of the proceeds from opening day of the new Northeast Portland location of Sweet Jam will go to people in Dickinson, Texas.

TEXAS CONNECTION: Owner Frank Taylor grew up in Dickinson.

