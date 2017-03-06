67-year-old Canby man goes missing for second time in past year

Terry Brenneke (Photo: Canby Police Department)

CANBY, Ore. -- Canby police are looking for a 67-year-old man who went missing Monday morning, his second disappearance in less than year.

Terry Brenneke suffers from dementia and has a history of seizures. He walked away from his home near Southwest 3rd in Canby around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Brenneke was last seen wearing a red and grey checkered shirt, blue jeans and blue tennis shoes.

Last summer, Brenneke went missing on July 30 and was found the next day inside a thick patch of blackberry bushes in Clackamas. Crews had to cut a large hole in a chain-link fence and then cut through about 10 feet of dense blackberry bushes to reach Brenneke.

If you see Brenneke, please call 911.

