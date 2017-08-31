300 illegal crab seized by Oregon State Police from driver near Salem

Illegal crab seized from a driver near Salem by Oregon State Police. (Photo: Oregon State Police)

More than 300 illegally harvested Dungeness crabs were seized during a traffic stop near Salem on Wednesday, according to an Oregon State Police spokesman.

The driver, who was stopped for a traffic violation, initially admitted to having at least 40 crabs in coolers in the vehicle. Police said more than 90 percent were female and many of the male crabs were undersized, both traits barring those crabs from legal capture and sale in Oregon.

Read more: Fisherman returns 36-year-old message in a bottle to original owner

A criminal citation was issued to the driver and the seized crabs were donated to the Union Gospel Mission in Salem.

Regulations on catching crab can be found on the Department of Fish and Wildlife website.

@ORStatePolice Salem Patrol stopped a vehicle today resulting in the seizure of over 300 illegal crab. #Teamwork #FishandWildlife #OSPatWork pic.twitter.com/RL9Lu9gJgg — OSP Fish & Wildlife (@OSP_Fish) August 30, 2017

© 2017 KGW-TV