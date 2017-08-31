KGW
Close

300 illegal crab seized by Oregon State Police from driver near Salem

Cooper Green, Statesman Journal , KGW 1:40 PM. PDT August 31, 2017

More than 300 illegally harvested Dungeness crabs were seized during a traffic stop near Salem on Wednesday, according to an Oregon State Police spokesman.

The driver, who was stopped for a traffic violation, initially admitted to having at least 40 crabs in coolers in the vehicle. Police said more than 90 percent were female and many of the male crabs were undersized, both traits barring those crabs from legal capture and sale in Oregon.

Read more: Fisherman returns 36-year-old message in a bottle to original owner

A criminal citation was issued to the driver and the seized crabs were donated to the Union Gospel Mission in Salem.

Regulations on catching crab can be found on the Department of Fish and Wildlife website.

 

 

© 2017 KGW-TV

KGW

Fuel contamination at E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area will be left in place near Hwy 99W

KGW

Fisherman returns 36-year-old message in a bottle to original owner

KGW

E. Oregon dam being removed to improve fish passage

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories