3 people, including infant, injured in rock slide in North Bend

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Three people, including an infant, were injured after a rock and tree slide at Twin Falls State Park in North Bend Sunday.

Eastside Fire Deputy Chief Greg Tryon said a call came in at 10:54 a.m.

Two adults believed to be in their 30s and an infant were injured. Two have critical injuries, and one had to be airlifted.

The relationship of the three victims was not immediately known.

We'll update this developing story as we get more information.



