KGW
3 killed, 3 injured in Western Oregon crash

Associated Press , KGW 10:33 AM. PDT August 03, 2017

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) - Oregon State Police say three people died in a head-on collision in Lincoln County.
   
The agency said Thursday that a pickup traveling east on Highway 20 crossed the centerline for unknown reasons and crashed into an SUV. A minivan traveling behind the SUV then struck both vehicles.
   
The pickup erupted in flames, and its two occupants died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

Also killed was the driver of the SUV, 52-year-old Michael Steenfolk of Toledo, Oregon. His passenger, 48-year-old Kathleen Oliver, was flown to a Portland hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
   
Two people in the minivan suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital in Newport.

