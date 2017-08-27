KGW
2 die in separate car crashes in Oregon over the weekend

Associated Press , KGW 3:48 PM. PDT August 27, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two people died in separate car crashes in Oregon over the weekend.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports an Albany man died after his 1995 Ford Explorer crashed around 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 5 in Marion County.

Oregon State Police say 27-year-old Ricardo Lemus was driving alone. He lost control and overturned in the median. He was ejected and died at the scene.

In another fatal single-vehicle crash on I-5 Saturday, 58-year-old Bruce Anthony Curtis of Grants Pass veered off the highway in his 2000 BMW after taking the 33 northbound off ramp in Central Point before 6 p.m.

The car went into a field, rolled and landed on its top.

Police said witnesses reported being passed by the BMW at a high rate of speed before the crash. Emergency medical personnel pronounced Curtis dead on scene.

