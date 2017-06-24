2-alarm fire destroys Cornelius house

Last night, June 23rd at 7:36pm, firefighters were sent to a reported house fire in the 100 block of North 5th Place in Cornelius. (Photo: KGW)

CORNELIUS, Ore. -- A fire overnight destroys a home in Cornelius.

On Friday, June 23, firefighters responded to a house fire in the 100 block of North 5th Place. Arriving crews said they found the home fully engulfed in flames and smoke was coming from the back of a double wide mobile home.

There were multiple hose lines used to try and extinguish the blaze and prevent flames from spreading to homes nearby.

Flames quickly spread to the roof, making it hard to access before firefighters could get the blaze under control. Since the fire spread and was hard to reach in spots, a second alarm was dispatched to assist attacking the fire.

The roof's lightweight structure quickly deteriorated in the flames and soon collapsed, causing the firefighters inside to evacuate and fight the fire outside.

After two hours, crews were able to extinguish any lingering hot spots and no firefighters or residents were hurt during the incident.

