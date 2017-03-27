1939 Ducks: Champions 'were interested in one thing: winning'

A KGW video package from 2007 about the 1939 Oregon Webfoots men's basketball team, the last Oregon squad to make the Final Four. In 1939, the Webfoots won it all, beating Ohio State 46-33. This package includes interviews with two members of that team, f

KGW 11:41 AM. PDT March 27, 2017

