Kristy Boyd

LONGVIEW, Texas -- East Texas has been gripped with a nasty cold snap that froze many area roads, and officials spent all day Tuesday helping those who got stuck in the mess.

They also issued warnings all day about the dangers of driving on the icy roadways.

But some have still been trying to drive on the treacherous roads.

A video from Kristy Boyd has gone viral after she captured an 18-wheeler losing traction on an uphill slope.

The big rig was headed west on Hawkins Parkway, near Longview High school, and nearly made it to the top before sliding back down and crashing into a traffic light.

Another car also started sliding backwards after losing traction on the road.

Boyd took the video Tuesday afternoon, and within the first hour she posted, it had already gotten 238,000 views, 1,400 reactions and was shared more than 12,000 times.

© 2018 KYTX-TV