OHSU-PSU School of Public Health

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland's three largest public colleges have teamed up with the city to build a $100 million dollar education and health center.

The building would be constructed at what is currently a Portland State University parking lot at Southwest 4th Avenue and Montgomery Street, with help from Portland Community College and Oregon Health & Science University.

The 200,000-square-foot building will house the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health, PSU’s Graduate School of Education, PCC’s dental programs, and a Portland city bureau yet to be determined.

This is the first time the city's three public institutions will be together in one building.

The building will also house stores and restaurants, low-cost mental health services and a community dental clinic.

PCC's Dental Program will move from the Sylvania Campus – the oldest of its four comprehensive campuses – to the second floor of the Fourth and Montgomery building by 2020.

The new building will pave the way for students passionate about a career in healthcare, so they can help others.

“One third of Oregonian women are suffering from depression, we now have more deaths due to opiate overdoses than we have deaths due to road traffic injuries,” said David Bangsberg, dean of the OHSU-PSU School of Public Health. “Our future of health and well-being is the hands of our students, and the home of this school to give the students the skills they need to reverse these challenges.”

"We are very excited to leverage the power of PSU, OHSU and PCC to train Portland's future health and education leaders," PSU President Wim Wiewel said. "This unique collaboration with the city takes us to a new level of community cooperation, one that sets a standard for Portland, the region and the state."

The building will cost an estimated $100 million. PSU has asked the Oregon Legislature to approve $51 million in bonds for the project. The city of Portland will contribute $15 million. Additional funds will come from PSU, OHSU, and PCC.

If state funding is approved, construction is scheduled to start 2018 and the building is expected to open September 2020.



© 2017 KGW-TV