1 Man dies in fatal Highway 101 Crash

On Friday, March 3, just after 7:30 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a fatal two-car accident on Highway 101 in Tillamook County. (Courtesy OSP)

A Washington man is dead after driving into a bus on Highway 101, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened just after 7:30 p.m. Friday evening near milepost 81 in Tillamook County. 54-year-old Larry Carner, of Washington, was driving southbound on Hwy 101 when for unknown reasons his 1999 blue BMW crossed into the oncoming traffic lane and crashed into a bus.

27-year-old Estacada resident, Michael Gilmore, was driving a gray 2002 bus converted into a motorhome when the front of his vehicle hit the BMW as it crossed into Gilmore's driving lane.

Both drivers lost control of their vehicles and crashed into an embankment off the roadway. OSP responded to the call and it was determined Carner died at the scene from injuries in the accident.

There were several passengers on the bus along with two children, also from Estacada, but no other injuries were reported.

