Arrest at Portland hotel nets suspect in heartless Christmas eve arson

PORTLAND, Ore. – One was arrested after police went to a room at the Embassy Suites hotel in Northeast Portland as part of an investigation into a Christmas Eve arson in Clark County.

A second suspect managed to slip away before police arrived. Another man in the room was questioned and released.

Guests in rooms on either side were evacuated during the arrest.

The two men are suspected of setting fire to a home in the Hockinson neighborhood of Clark County on Christmas Eve and stealing the family’s belongings.

The Clark County Sheriff’s office says the men had also been seen casing nearby neighborhoods.

Sgt. Pete Muller with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a task force made up of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Portland police, and US Marshals tracked them to the Embassy Suites.

The man arrested was accused of burglary, arson and theft of firearms.

The suspect who slipped away is possibly armed and dangerous, and is also wanted in Portland for armed robbery.

Police also found at a stolen car on property, and have not yet said if that’s related to the case or not.

