Uber selects Expedia CEO to take over for Kalanick: reports

SAN FRANCISCO — Uber's CEO search may have just reached its destination.

Reports indicate that the beleaguered ride hailing company Sunday chose a dark horse candidate, Bellevue-based Expedia CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, over much discussed possibilities such as GE chairman Jeffrey Immelt and HPE CEO Meg Whitman, according to The New York Times and Recode citing unnamed sources.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

While the privately held tech start-up has been valued at $70 billion, a rash of problems in 2017 has caused that number to drop to around $50 billion, according to some experts. Uber's 14-member team has been looking for a new chief executive since former CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick resigned in June under pressure from investors.

The top names in the hunt were Whitman, who pulled herself out of contention with a LinkedIn post, and Immelt, who earlier Sunday withdrew his name from the competition by way of a short tweet. Reports indicated that Uber's board was going to meet later in the day to vote on a third, unknown, candidate.

