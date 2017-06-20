Starbucks to hire 2,500 refugees in Europe

Patrons have morning coffee at a Starbucks in Washington on March 23, 2016. (Photo: Karen Bleier, AFP/Getty Images)

Starbucks will hire 2,500 refugees to work in Europe by 2022, the Seattle-based coffee company announced Tuesday.

The jobs will be available in Great Britain, France, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Germany and the Netherlands.

As part of the announcement, Starbucks highlighted the story of Mo, an Iraqi refugee who worked as a translator for the U.S. Army in Iraq.

“He’s one of the smartest people I’ve ever met," said store manager Cody Lane Rogers, who hired Mo earlier this year.

The company announced in March it was going to hire 10,000 refugees worldwide by 2022.

Tuesday is World Refugee Day.



