Portland requesting $3.2 million from federal disaster aid for winter storms

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The city of Portland is requesting $3.2 million in federal disaster aid to help cover cleanup costs from the recent snow, ice, rain, and wind storms.

In almost every neighborhood across the city of Portland crews are cleaning up after the winter storms, from removing damaged trees to shoring up landslides.

Portland Parks & Recreation estimates it's spent more than $140,000 in additional cleanup costs due to the storms.

But that's just a drop in the bucket, considering the city now estimates total storm clean-up costs to be about $3.2 million.

The majority of those are from Portland Bureau of Transportation operation costs.

The city is now requesting federal disaster aid to help cover those costs. Certainly a big expense will be fixing the growing number of potholes across the city.

"We've had double the number of pothole requests on a daily basis since the last snow storm," said PBOT spokesperson Dylan Rivera. "We are out there filling them every day sometimes in challenging conditions like this rain."

Normally, the city gets about 10 to 20 reports of potholes a day. These days it's getting anywhere from 40 to 50. The city wants to remind people that it is trying to fix the potholes as fast as possible, but the rain is making repairs challenging.

