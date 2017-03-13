Portland author, 5-year-old son placed $100 bills in books around Portland

5-year-old Jack Zerndt leaves money inside one of his father's books at an undisclosed Portland bookstore. Jack's father, James Zerndt, is a Portland author. (Photo: James Zerndt)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Portland author and his son came forward as the "Secret Santas" who were leaving money in books found around the metro area.

Two people found $100 bills when they picked up a book at Fred Meyer and Goodwill.

BACKGROUND: $100 found inside books by Portland author

James Zerndt said it was his 5-year-old son's idea to hide money in copies of Zerndt's book, "The Cloud Seeders," which was first published in 2012. James and his son, Jack, left the money in books at several local stores.

@KGWNews Jack wanted me to say thank you for having Scott come over yesterday. Here he is in action hiding one of the books at a library... pic.twitter.com/Yibu3atVcy — James Zerndt (@ZerndtJ) March 13, 2017

Jack said he wanted to surprise people with some financial help.

"I had an idea from 'Willy Wonka' when we watched it that I think everybody should get a golden ticket. That's not fair if only five people do," he said. "So my dad had the idea of going to put the money in his books to help people get money."

Jack said they put money in about five books. Two have been found already, so there could still be three out there.

