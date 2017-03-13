KGW
Portland author, 5-year-old son placed $100 bills in books around Portland

A Portland author and his son are coming forward as the "Secret Santas" behind money left in books around the metro area.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Portland author and his son came forward as the "Secret Santas" who were leaving money in books found around the metro area.

Two people found $100 bills when they picked up a book at Fred Meyer and Goodwill.

James Zerndt said it was his 5-year-old son's idea to hide money in copies of Zerndt's book, "The Cloud Seeders," which was first published in 2012. James and his son, Jack, left the money in books at several local stores.

Jack said he wanted to surprise people with some financial help.

"I had an idea from 'Willy Wonka' when we watched it that I think everybody should get a golden ticket. That's not fair if only five people do," he said. "So my dad had the idea of going to put the money in his books to help people get money."

Jack said they put money in about five books. Two have been found already, so there could still be three out there.

