Original Taco House restaurants suddenly shutter

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The two Original Taco House restaurants in Portland, popular with families for decades, suddenly closed Dec. 31.

A note on the door from owner Jeff Waddle did not provide any detailed reasons why.

The family is famously remembered for its Waddles restaurants dating back to 1945, especially the one by the Interstate 5 bridge and its iconic "Eat Now At Waddles" sign and a rubber duck image.

Reaction to the closure first posted on our Facebook page prompted anger at leaving employees abandoned and allowing customers to purchase gift cards in the days before closing.

There were also fond remembrances of eating at the restaurants and sadness that the Original Taco House joins a growing list of old school Portland restaurants closing.

This sign was taped inside the front entrance:

We are closing our doors to both of the Original Taco House restaurants tomorrow, December 31sst, 2017.

We sincerely thank and appreciate all of our longtime dedicated customers, our tremendous vendors, and all of the loyal support from our wonderful employees that we have been blessed with for so many years.

Our Waddle's family business began in 1945 built with my grandparents dreams, hard work, and extreme sacrifices and continued on with many fun prosperous years giving sincere thanks to my parents and 2 brothers for their passionate and devoted efforts that made it possible for our family to successfully serve our quality Original Taco House foods to 4 family generations of customers.

This final chapter comes as a very emotional decision. There is simply no Waddle left to greet our customers with the warm sincere welcomeness that has been our family's most essential ingredient since the beginning of our time.

My sincerest thanks & appreciation and blessings. -- Jeff Waddle

