Nike to lay off 490 by October

The Nike campus by Beaverton, Oregon. (Cathy Cheney/Portland Business Journal)

The next shoe has dropped for Nike's workforce.

The company told the state Wednesday it will lay off 490 workers. The move is part of a "mass layoff that began with the separation of approximately 255 workers in July," the company said.

The current reductions, of non-union workers, will take place by Sept. 30.

Nike had revealed in June it will cut 2 percent of its global workforce as it restructures to more quickly get products in the hands of consumers and respond to a rapidly changing consumer landscape.

It's the company's first major downsizing since 2009, when it shed 1,750 jobs worldwide. Nike employs more than 70,000 workers globally.

About 12,000 of the employees are in Washington County, where Nike is undergoing a campus expansion that reportedly has hit the $1 billion cost point.



