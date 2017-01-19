Navient, student loan company under fire after lawsuit

According to a press release, the U.S Financial Protection Bureau is suing Navient, one of the nation's largest student loan providers.

Navient is being accused of “systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment."

The CFPB is asking Navient to compensate the borrowers the agency says were harmed.

USA Today reports that, among other things, the CFPB alleges that, since at least January 2010, Navient misallocated payments, steered struggling borrowers toward multiple forbearances instead of income-driven repayment plans, and provided unclear information about how to re-enroll in income-driven repayment plans and how to qualify for a co-signer release.

In 2014, the student loan giant broke off from Sallie Mae Bank, one of the largest lenders of private student loans.

Navient currently services more than $300 billion in federal and private student loans for more than 12 million borrowers.

The company issued a statement Thursday in response to the lawsuit filed by CFPB.

The company stated that the allegations made by CFPB are, " unfounded, and the timing of this lawsuit—midnight action filed on the eve of a new administration—reflects their political motivations."

% INLINE %

If you have experienced an issue with the company Navient, and want to take action, you can follow the steps below to file a complaint.

You can file complaints to one or multiple of the following entities:

(© 2017 WKYC)