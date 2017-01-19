18-year-old raises $3,000 to donate blankets, food to the homeless

Volunteers helped Wood put together fleece blankets for donations in 2016. Photo: Courtesy of Cara Wood.

When an illness forced 18-year-old Cara Wood to take time off from college in 2015, the Plymouth, Mich., freshman knew she didn’t want to spend her days warming the couch at home.

“I've always wanted to do a mission to help the homeless, so when I got sick last year and had to take the fall semester off, I decided that I would use that time to help other people,” said Wood, who attends Schoolcraft College in Livonia, Mich. That fall, she created a crowdfunding campaign to raise funds to put together care package supplies for the homeless. By the end of the campaign, Wood raised $1,500 for her cause, which she used to purchase fleece to make blankets and personal items such as toothpaste and deodorant, sandwiches, and holiday cards.





Cara Wood, 18, has organized an annual drive for the homeless in Detroit for the last two winters. Photo: Courtesy of Cara Wood.

Accompanied by Eric Carter, a Detroit police officer and family friend, Wood and her crew of helpers, which included her mother, Kelli Felker, and some family members, distributed 30 fleece blankets and 40 care packages to the homeless in downtown Detroit. Everything was gone within 20 minutes, which made the effort worth it, said Felker. “The wind chill was below zero when we were handing out blankets and sling bags,” she said.

Wood was inspired to continue the holiday blanket and care package tradition in 2016. She raised close to $3,000 of an ambitious $5,000 goal to create and donate twice as many care packages as before. But an unfortunate accident left her injured and unable to accomplish her goal by her desired Christmas deadline. After the holidays passed and Wood had time to recover, she hit the streets in early January to make good on her promise.

In the end, Wood raised a total of $2,795. She didn’t quite meet her ambitious fundraising goal, but it was enough to pack five cars with blankets, sleeping mats, sandwiches, fruit, water bottles, and care packages (stuffed with essentials like soap, socks, and snacks).





Wood has made an annual tradition of donating blankets and care packages to the homeless in downtown Detroit. Photo: Courtesy of Cara Wood.

The biggest thing Wood learned the first time around in creating her mission was that a lot of people want to give back, but just don’t know how. To help get the word out, Wood has been using social media a lot more and has created a Facebook page for her mission. In fact, the team at GoFundMe was so touched by Wood’s campaign that on Giving Tuesday they boosted her fundraising efforts with a $1,000 donation, which doubled the contributions that people had donated up to that point.

“When I filled out the application to receive an award, I didn't think there was any way my mission would receive it,” Wood recalls. “So when I received $1,000, I was amazed.”

Wood showed concern for the less fortunate even when she was a young girl. “Cara had food, a bed, warm clothes, and toys to play with, and I think it really hit home,” Felker said.



Wood would ask her mom if they could buy pizzas and pass them out to those without food. And when Hurricane Katrina hit, Wood put together a lemonade stand and raised over $250 to donate to the Salvation Army.

One of five cars Wood packed with care packages for Detroit’s homeless. Photo: Courtesy of Cara Wood.

“I guess I just elaborated on the idea I had as a child of helping the homeless,” says Wood. “The experience of helping the homeless was absolutely amazing, and the [support] blew my mind.”



For those who want to give back, Wood suggests looking into volunteer opportunities with a local church or charity. “If you can’t find anything that interests you, start something of your own,” she says.

Wood also recommends starting small.

“There are so many people in need of a little extra help … Whether we are able to help one person or one hundred, every little bit helps.”

