Lawmakers consider expanding self-serve gas in rural Oregon

Associated Press , KGW 1:16 PM. PST February 06, 2017

BEND, Ore. (AP) - Residents in rural Oregon counties may have to get used to pumping their own gas, as lawmakers are considering expanding the availability of self-service gas stations.

The Bulletin reports that two bills introduced this legislative session propose expanding self-service gas stations to 24 hours a day in rural Oregon counties, including Crook and Jefferson counties.

Currently, self-service gas stations operate between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. in rural Oregon counties.

One bill would remove that limit for counties with populations less than 40,000, making self-service accessible around the clock. Another bill would allow the public to pump gas at cardlock stations, which are open 24 hours for commercial vehicles.

