How not to overspend on a wireless printer

CLEVELAND, OH - It's one of the most -equested back to school products and it's actually at its lowest-recorded price right now. Did you know many stores actually increase the price of printers right before back-to-school shopping and then drop the price so you think you're scoring a better sale?



In my quest to steer you clear of mark-ups, a wireless all-in-one essential is your best deal in the country today. I tested five wireless printers between April and June. In terms of performance, ink use and overall stability, the HP Envy 4516-N is my top pick.



Click the play button to watch the printer un-boxing and overall performance! The HP Envy Wireless All-In-One packs some pretty awesome features:



- Air Print ready means instant iPhone / iPad wireless printing

- Android and Google Cloud Wireless printing compatible

- Works with Windows and Macs

- Use 50% less paper with double sided printing capabilities

- Consumed 23% less ink compared to other printers in the same price range

- Prints borderless lab quality photos

- Uses HP 63 cartridges which print up to 1200 pages per month

- Quick wireless printing with LCD display

- Printer, scanner and copier at lowest recorded price



$50 Off HP Envy 4516 N Wireless All In One Printer + Free Delivery

Was: $119.99

Now: $69.99

**Expected to sell out quickly despite a lot of stock.



Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Neither Matt nor this station are compensated by the brands featured here. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

