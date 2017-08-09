Can this $80 tablet top the iPad?

CLEVELAND, OH - To say I was floored would be an understatement. "Floored" is also the operative word if you watch the drop tests in which an $80 Fire HD 8 remained unscathed even as it dented extremely expensive hotel hard wood floor.



In my continued quest to save you more cash than anyone else in the country, before you consider an almost $800 iPad Pro, you may want to check out the $80 Fire HD 8.



How in the world can a consumer tablet made by Amazon compare to a pro tablet made by Apple? Click the play button to watch the Fire HD 8 surpass the iPad Pro in one page load test alongside some insane drop tests.



Whether you're a parent considering an iPad for back to school or college, the iPad Pro in particular may be over-equipped and in my opinion, it's over-priced.



Does the iPad Pro have a better camera? Yes. Does it capture 4K video? Yes. Does it have an expandable memory slot? No. Can it survive virtually any drop test? No. Is it light and easy to transport? This is where the Fire HD 8 has several advantages.



If you are making movies or producing professional grade content, the iPad Pro is the winner. If you are consuming content (rather than producing it), streaming Netflix or Amazon Prime, or not having several hundred dollars to spare, the Fire HD 8 is on top.



Other features include:

- Alexa-enabled tablet (Alexa out-performed Siri in all of our tests)

- 12-hour battery life (longer performance than the iPad)

- Crisp 8" HD display (more portable than iPad for travel)

- Expandable via memory slot up to 256 GB (no such option on iPad)

- X Ray integration with Internet Movie Database (not available on iPad)

- 1.3 GHz Quad Core Processor with 1.5 GB RAM

- Dolby Audio can hold its own and is comparable to iPad

- Amazon Prime Integration (Amazon apps run faster on Fire HD 8)

- Prime Movie Streaming is faster on HD 8 versus iPad in most tests

- Front and rear facing camera



How is the iPad Pro better?

It has a better display, better cameras, is generally faster and you're paying for that Apple logo and aesthetic. The iPad Pro in particular is one of the best tablets ever built in addition to the Microsoft Surface. My point is that it may be over-kill for most standard content consumers. We fell in love with the Fire HD 8, especially given the price.



All New Top Rated Fire HD 8" Tablet With Alexa + Free Shipping

Now: $79.99

**Additional bundles that include case discounts available here.

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this station, Amazon Live and others. Matt is compensated as a host for Amazon Live. Prices are subject to change at any time and products are expected to sell out.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA