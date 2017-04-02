Best Bluetooth deal we've ever seen: $15

CLEVELAND, OH - Straight from CES 2017 and just hitting the market today: a pair of wireless Bluetooth headphones meets hands-free calling systems in a product unlike anything I've ever tested.



Want today's deal for free? Make sure you're subscribed for daily freebies.



If you are currently using wireless headphones with a mic to answer calls, you often find yourself with one ear hanging out and terrible microphone quality. If you're wearing headphones in each ear while you drive to answer your calls, that's not safe.



A conventional Bluetooth headset provides great call quality but no one wants to hear music out of just one ear. That all changes today.



For those who want hands-free calling and a functional pair of headphones, a 2 In 1 gadget from GOgroove that I tested at CES gets the job done at an incredibly low price today.



Why is it so special?



The deal I hunted down today gets you a top notch Bluetooth hands-free calling headset plus an additional earphone to connect it to it, converting one product into two. Oh, and it's $14.99 today only (April 3)



Additional features include:



- 3 year warranty!

- Crystal clear calls with Bluetooth V3.0 + A2DP

- Onboard volume controls for music selection

- Answer calls wirelessly from up to 30 feet away

- Crystal clear music streaming with additional earbud piece

- Works with Apple, Android, Windows and virtually any other Bluetooth enabled phone

- Convertible design for single or dual ear use - safer for cars and travel!

- Comes with 3 additional ear piece accessories for a solid fit

- Lowest recorded price



50% Off GOgroove Handsfree 2 In 1 Bluetooth Headset + 3 Year Warranty

Was: $29.99

Now: $14.99 **Ships free with Prime. Not a Prime Member, use this free trial.



No companies pay this TV station to feature products and it does not benefit from any purchase. Prices are subject to change at any time and are expected to sell out. Some of the links used in today's article have Bitly performance tracking codes and may include affiliate links that benefit third party affiliate groups.

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA