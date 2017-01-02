'We've been slammed': Mobile IV service treats Portlanders' NYE hangovers

Photo by Maggie Vepsa / KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. -- For some their first resolution of 2017 is to simply beat the New Year's hangover, and that is where the guys at Good IV come in.

They're a mobile IV service that sends a trained technician to your home to administer an IV drip.

The process takes about an hour, but after that, staff promise that pesky hangover doesn't stand a chance.

“We provide pain medicine in the form of Toradol, and we do Zofran, which is a nausea medicine, for the vomiting,” said co-owner Stephen Harris. “We get them hydrated and, yeah, get them feeling good.”

Harris, a registered nurse, added it’s no surprise, New Year's Day is one of their busiest all year.

“We’ve been slammed,” he said, smiling. “It’s been a really good New Year for us.”

Visit the Good IV website here