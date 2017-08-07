Two Oregon breweries ready to land on Portland Airport concourse

(Photo: Andy Giegerich)

Two of the biggest names in Oregon beer are angling to assume retail leases at Portland International Airport.

Deschutes Brewery and Hopworks Urban Brewery could end up with locations at the airport as leases of two other state mainstay alemakers expire. The Port of Portland will this week consider whether to effectively swap out Rogue Ales and Laurelwood for Deschutes and Hopworks.

Port of Portland commissioners will also decide whether to add the shoe retailer Johnston & Murphy into the facility's retail mix.

The Port said it's looking for new retailers as many leases expire over the next three years. Commissioners will consider the moves on Wednesday.

Deschutes would occupy the space on Concourse D currently occupied by Rogue Ales and Rose’s Restaurant. The business would be called Deschutes Brewery & Kitchen. Hopworks would occupy space on Concourse E currently occupied by Laurelwood.

The Johnston & Murphy would sit next to the Deschutes outlet.

"It’s all part of our regularly refreshing PDX concessions focusing on local and regional concepts," explained Steve Johnson, a Port of Portland spokesman. The remodeling would begin early next year: The new firms would begin operating in summer 2018.

For Deschutes and Hopworks, the Port would charge the greater of:

$80 per square foot for the first year of the lease, recalculating it at 80 percent of the prior year's rent paid for subsequent lease years, or

11 percent of revenue earned up to $1 million, 13 percent of revenue between $1 million and 1.5 million and 15 percent of revenue earned above $1.5 million.

The breweries would operate on 10-year leases.

The Portland Business Journal is a KGW News partner.

