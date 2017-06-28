TNT recalls fireworks that 'explode unexpectedly'

TNT Red, White, & Blue smoke fireworks (Photo: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

TNT brand fireworks are recalling more than 36,000 of its Red, White & Blue Smoke product after multiple instances in which the fireworks exploded after they were lit.

The firework is supposed to emit colored smoke when lit. The company has received three incident reports in which the product exploded after it was lit, resulting in burn injuries to three people.

The product was sold at Albertsons, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Wal-Mart and other retailers from May through June 2017 in Illinois, Ohio, Vermont and Wisconsin. The news release by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission did not mention any other states, including Oregon or Washington.

The packaging includes the TNT logo, the words "Red, White & Blue Smoke" and UPC number 027736036561.

If already purchased, consumers should not use the product and should contact the company for a full refund.

For a refund, call TNT Fireworks at 800-243-1189 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday. You can also request a refund via email at info@tntfireworks.com or online at www.tntfireworks.com (click on Product Recall in the bottom right-hand corner of the page).

