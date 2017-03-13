Tiller, Oregon, could be yours for $3.85 million

The South Umpqua Watershed in Tiller, Oregon (Photo: OSU)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Looking for a home with lots of land? Then Tiller, Oregon, might be the place for you.



The entire southwestern Oregon town is up for sale, and could be yours for $3.85 million. Based in Douglas County, the town is nestled on the banks of the South Umpqua River, about 30 miles east of Canyonville.



Listing agent Garrett Zoller tells The Oregonian that the ability to buy an entire town is a great opportunity for a developer with vision.



Zoller said the town has few actual residents, but there are about 250 people nearby. Tiller's elementary school has been closed for years, and is a separate sale from the purchase of the town.



Zoller says there's been quite a bit of interest in the sale, including from Chinese investors.

