Tigard nonprofit steps up humanitarian efforts for Syrian refugees

Joe DiCarlo, Medical Teams International's global ambassador, conducts a needs assessment in a Syrian refugee camp in Lebanon.

Medical Teams International has been active in the Syrian region since 2013, but recently stepped up its efforts as the humanitarian crisis has worsened.

The Tigard nonprofit is working with Syrian refugees in Lebanon to provide direct medical care and building a network of local Syrian health workers, serving 90,000 people in the region, said Joe DiCarlo, MTI’s global ambassador.

MTI has 13 paid staff and 500 volunteers in the region in Lebanon and working with a partner organization in Turkey and northern Syria.

“We have been wanting to gear up for some time as the situation escalated,” DiCarlo said. “Security was a preventer of that growth, as well as funding.”

MTI is shipping supplies next week to northern Syria, including the besieged city of Aleppo. The items include gauze, bandages, oxygen masks, splints syringes, wheelchairs, needles and much more.

Since the Syrian conflict began nearly six years ago, more than 11 million have either fled or died. The number of registered Syrian refugees in neighboring countries — Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq — grew by more than one million in 2016.

“MTI is an organization is compelled by compassion, and we’re committed to the Syrian community,” DiCarlo said. “Whatever we can do to address this great need we feel compelled to do. I, personally, have sat in a tent with Syrian refugees and seen fear in their eyes and can only imagine the horrors they’ve seen.”

Founded in 1979, MTI is active around the globe, helping victims of natural disasters and humanitarian crises alike. The organization provided essential medical supplies and medicine to 3.4 million people last year. It has deployed 81 teams to 14 countries.

MTI is accepting donations to help fund shipment and distribution of the items. For more information and to make a donation, check out MTI’s website.

The Portland Business Journal is a KGW News partner.