These 13 Portland companies are hiring like crazy

Adidas headquarters in Portland. (Photo: Adidas, KGW)

In an interview last week, Adidas' Mark King talked about various growth strategies that the company believes will propel it as its market share battle with the likes of Nike Inc. and Under Armour accelerates.

Part of that strategy involves hiring. Lots and lots of hiring in lots and lots of areas. Worldwide, the company reported it had nearly 2,000 open jobs available. At least 100 of those are in Portland.

VIEW SLIDESHOW: These Portland companies are hiring like crazy

Indeed, the company has effectively doubled its Oregon employee base over the last several years, from around 800 in 2014 to 1,700. It's done so by spelling out specifically which types of workers it wants. For instance, in Portland, there's a need for marketing and communications pros, product developers, financial whizzes and digital experts.

Adidas is clearly navigating a brutal hiring field. Oregon's unemployment rate, hovering just above 4 percent, has led to a talent crunch that's sent many local companies scrambling.

In just the past two days alone, Insitu, a Boeing-owned drone maker, confirmed it has around 100 jobs open in the Portland area. Procore, considered a "unicorn" company with massive sales potential, is also opening a Portland office that'll hire as many as 25 workers.

The job market continues to bustle in a state where the number of nonfarm workers jumped by 3 percent year-over-year in June. What's more, the state counted fewer long-term unemployed residents: the number of Oregonians who unemployed for more than six months is the lowest on record, dating back to 2002. The total number of such residents was 10,700 in June.

In contrast, the figure exceeded 100,000 in 2010, the aftermath of the Great Recession.

Andy is the Portland Business Journal’s digital managing editor, overseeing the daily digital news operation. Sign up here to receive the free news-packed emails he curates every day.

© 2017 KGW-TV